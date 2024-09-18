Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
People

Korozo Group welcomes Banu Celik as CPO

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Korozo Group welcomes Banu Celik as CPO
Banu Celik is a respected supply chain and business development professional who has worked in various senior planning and management roles (Sources: Korozo-Group)

International sustainable flexible packaging manufacturer Korozo Group has appointed Banu Celik as its new Chief Planning Officer (CPO).

Banu brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. She is a respected supply chain and business development professional who has worked in various senior planning and management roles. This includes at businesses such as: Yildiz Holding, which is one of Turkey’s oldest food production companies; Şişecam, the largest manufacturer of flat glass in Europe; and global CPG businesses Unilever and Henkel.

Anzeige

“I look forward to using my knowledge of supply chains and business development to help Korozo Group fulfil its ambitions,” said Banu.

“As well as my understanding of business processes and their end-to-end integration, I am passionate about sustainability. This must be evident through all of a company’s activities, and I strive to make sure this is true throughout procurement and supply chains.”

The appointment of Banu is further evidence of the work going on to build a leadership team positioned to take Korozo Group into the future.

Adam Barnett, Korozo Group CEO, commented: “By bringing in team members with the skills and aptitude to fuel our strategic aims, Korozo Group is on a clear growth trajectory.

“Banu fits that bill precisely and is the perfect person to coordinate and lead fundamentally important parts of our business. As an international manufacturer, knowing someone with her skillset has oversight of such activities is a massive benefit to the company and our customers.”

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

GSE: New system solution for colour dosing, colour mixing and container labelling

New System Solution for Color Dosing, Mixing, and Container Labeling

Weiterlesen

The new flexibility in the production of gravure cylinders

Weiterlesen

EyeC and GED Bulgaria form strategic partnership

Weiterlesen
Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

Join Us for a Journey of Knowledge and Networking!

Weiterlesen
Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Rotoprint LLC is now HD-Gravure certified

Weiterlesen
Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Vetaphone corona-equipment favoured by Amcor Flexibles

Weiterlesen