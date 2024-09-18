Korozo Group welcomes Banu Celik as CPO

People

International sustainable flexible packaging manufacturer Korozo Group has appointed Banu Celik as its new Chief Planning Officer (CPO).

Banu brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. She is a respected supply chain and business development professional who has worked in various senior planning and management roles. This includes at businesses such as: Yildiz Holding, which is one of Turkey’s oldest food production companies; Şişecam, the largest manufacturer of flat glass in Europe; and global CPG businesses Unilever and Henkel.

Anzeige

“I look forward to using my knowledge of supply chains and business development to help Korozo Group fulfil its ambitions,” said Banu.

“As well as my understanding of business processes and their end-to-end integration, I am passionate about sustainability. This must be evident through all of a company’s activities, and I strive to make sure this is true throughout procurement and supply chains.”

The appointment of Banu is further evidence of the work going on to build a leadership team positioned to take Korozo Group into the future.

Adam Barnett, Korozo Group CEO, commented: “By bringing in team members with the skills and aptitude to fuel our strategic aims, Korozo Group is on a clear growth trajectory.

“Banu fits that bill precisely and is the perfect person to coordinate and lead fundamentally important parts of our business. As an international manufacturer, knowing someone with her skillset has oversight of such activities is a massive benefit to the company and our customers.”