Gravure cylinder

Kitashikoku Gravure Invests in Additional Fully Automated Production Line

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Gravure Cylinder Manufacturing Kitashikoku Gravure Invests in Additional Fully Automated Production Line
The Japanese gravure cylinder manufacturer will invest in another AutoCon line from Kaspar Walter (Source: Kitashikoku)

Back in December 2024, Kitashikoku Gravure gave the green light to invest in a new, fully automated line from Kaspar Walter for the production of gravure cylinders. This line will be equipped with the latest technologies, including Cyon and the Qtrac automatic inspection system, which will be used for the first time in Japan.

With this investment, Kitashikoku Gravure aims to further improve the efficiency and quality of its gravure cylinder manufacturing process. The new production line will not only be fully automated but also feature an innovative inspection system that enables precise error detection and real-time quality control.

Fully Automated Line

The entire production process—from cranes and degreasing baths to copper plating baths, dechroming baths, chrome baths, Qtrac, and finishing equipment—is managed by the automatic control system Cyon. Cyon controls and monitors the fully automated production of gravure cylinders from a central main computer. All equipment in the process is interconnected via a LAN network, ensuring smooth operation.

Qtrac – Japan’s First Automatic Inline Inspection System

Qtrac is a highly advanced system equipped with numerous automatic inspection functions to detect errors early in the gravure cylinder manufacturing process in real time:

  • Copper Surface Scan of the Cylinder Before Engraving:
    The surface is precisely scanned for defects to ensure the highest quality.
  • Automatic Measurement of Cylinder Diameter Deviations, Copper Hardness, and Surface Roughness:
    Key quality parameters are measured automatically to ensure precise control.
  • Automatic Inspection of the Copper Surface for Pinholes and Scratches:
    Even microscopic defects, which are difficult to detect with the naked eye, are accurately identified.
  • Defect Mapping and Recording:
    All surface defects are displayed and stored in detail.
  • Real-time Quality Control:
    The inspection data is immediately integrated into the network and fed back to the database to continuously optimize the entire production process.

Advantages of the New Production Line

  • Increased Production Efficiency:
    With full automation, operating times are shortened, and the workload on employees is significantly reduced.
  • Early Detection of Defects:
    Defective cylinders are filtered out early in the process, minimizing production losses and ensuring quality.
  • Enhanced Quality Management:
    Precise inspection data is provided in real time, continuously improving the quality across the entire process.
