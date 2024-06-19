International Gravure Days and Management Meeting

ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

On 3-25 October 2024, ERA will host the ERA International Gravure Days 2024 & 89th Management Meeting at Porto, Portugal. The event also includes a plant visit to Portuguese company Tecnogravura.

GravureVision – Pioneering Modern Horizons

This year’s International Gravure Days will take place in the city of Porto from 23-25 October at the exclusive Crowne Plaza. The event begins with the Management Meeting on 23 October, followed by a relaxed and informal Get-Together in the evening. The conference will take place all day on 24 October, offering a remarkable line-up of sessions and networking opportunities. To wrap up, on 25 October, there is a company visit planned to Tecnogravura in Vila Nova de Gaia.

About Tecnogravura

Tecnogravura is a leading company in the rotogravure industry based in Vila Nova de Gaia, Porto, with a range of complementary services. With more than 62 years of experience supplying the European and North African market, other than Portugal, Tecnogravura is also present in France and Hungary. The company supports its clients from the technical realization of their approved packaging design and helps to ensure best quality and delivery time.

Registration and accommodation

There are special fees when registering until 30 June and from 1st of July – 15 July respectively. The respective fee includes coffee breaks, lunch, dinner, Get Together, and buses. Overnight hotel costs are not included. On receipt of your registration, we will send you an invoice which can be paid by bank transfer (details will be on the invoice). ERA cannot accept credit cards but if a bank transfer cannot be arranged, payment via PayPal will be accepted on request. In all cases, pre-payment is required. No refunds will be given after 20 September 2024. After this date, the registration fee is transferable but not refundable.

Room contingency is blocked at the conference hotel. Please download and fill out the Hotel Booking Form to book a room. This Booking Form has to be sent directly to the hotel.

For further programme details please visit the ERA website.

For registration at the ERA International Gravure Days & Management Meeting please use this link:

