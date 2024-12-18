Inkmaker wins China Technology Pioneer Award

Ink production

Inkmaker Shanghai, a member of IM Group, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Asian Coatings Technology Pioneer Award for its innovative dispensing solution, Easypaint, at a distinguished ceremony sponsored by PCI (Paint and Coatings Industry) at the Easeland Hotel in Guangzhou, China.

The Asian Coatings Industry Pioneer Awards recognise outstanding achievements in technological innovation, environmental responsibility, and sustainability within the coatings sector. Over 150 companies submitted entries this year, with winners chosen after an extensive 20-day expert review process, based on technological breakthroughs, practical impact, and industry influence.

Inkmaker’s Easypaint solution was selected for its groundbreaking paint-dispensing technology, tackling key production challenges with advanced features that significantly optimise efficiency, such as minimising waste and maximising resource utilisation, cost reduction, and sustainability. Its seamless integration with existing production lines enhances flexibility, enabling manufacturers to implement it without major disruptions. Designed to meet safety and environmental regulations, Easypaint reduces human error and improves workplace safety, with a sophisticated control system that offers real-time data monitoring and full traceability of materials and processes. Judges were particularly impressed by its versatility, capable of handling a wide range of materials and dispensing tasks, from large-scale production to smaller, precise runs. These unique benefits not only reduce production costs but also elevate standards of quality, precision, and safety, which contributed to Easypaint being awarded the 2024 Asian Coatings Technology Pioneer Award.

Upon receiving the award, Lau Karseng, General Manager of Inkmaker Shanghai, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating: “We are honoured to receive the 2024 Asian Coatings Technology Pioneer Award. This recognition highlights Inkmaker’s long-standing commitment to providing the coatings industry with innovative, efficient, and accurate dispensing solutions. We remain focused on developing cutting-edge technologies and collaborating with industry leaders to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in the sector.”

About Inkmaker

Inkmaker, is the founder of IM Group. Established in Turin, Italy in 1987, it is a global manufacturer of integrated dispensing systems designed to improve efficiency by automating the dispensing and mixing of inks, paints, and chemicals. Inkmaker’s proprietary software and systems, manufactured across three continents, ensure consistently accurate colours, delivered precisely and instantly. Inkmaker operates with its own teams and offices in over 15 countries across 5 continents.