How to get the most life out of your gravure print tool
von Ansgar Wessendorf,
The manufacturer of gravure printing cylinders issued some hints on how to make the best out of them:
When the cylinder is new, start a mileage and ink density log
After each press run, ensure the cylinder face and journals are cleaned and inspected for wear
Record press mileage and ending ink density
Review the printed press sheet after each press run and look for areas of concern
If you see something unusual, compare the press sheet to the exact location on the image carrier
Mark areas of concern on the cylinder and press sheet with a permanent marker
Look for anything that may indicate wear. Look for blade wear, fat walls, damage, RZ, etc
Ask for feedback from your ink technician to see if they made significant changes to the ink extension
When your technician sees an ink extension changing by 15-20%, it needs a re-chrome/re-make
Send “marked up” cylinder and press sheet to Engraver for re-chrome, re-make, or repair
The goal is to catch the image carrier before the chrome wears down to the copper layer. If you can accomplish this, a re-chroming can bring the image carrier back to a near-new condition.
But if waiting too long before doing a re-chrome, there is the risk to wear the cylinder out. The image shows the face of a worn gravure image carrier under magnification. The zig-zag shapes are cell walls, and the darker area is exposed copper. This cylinder needs re-engraving.
