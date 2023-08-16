How to get the most life out of your gravure print tool

American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder

The manufacturer of gravure printing cylinders issued some hints on how to make the best out of them:

When the cylinder is new, start a mileage and ink density log

After each press run, ensure the cylinder face and journals are cleaned and inspected for wear

Record press mileage and ending ink density

Review the printed press sheet after each press run and look for areas of concern

If you see something unusual, compare the press sheet to the exact location on the image carrier

Mark areas of concern on the cylinder and press sheet with a permanent marker

Look for anything that may indicate wear. Look for blade wear, fat walls, damage, RZ, etc

Ask for feedback from your ink technician to see if they made significant changes to the ink extension

When your technician sees an ink extension changing by 15-20%, it needs a re-chrome/re-make

Send “marked up” cylinder and press sheet to Engraver for re-chrome, re-make, or repair

The goal is to catch the image carrier before the chrome wears down to the copper layer. If you can accomplish this, a re-chroming can bring the image carrier back to a near-new condition.

But if waiting too long before doing a re-chrome, there is the risk to wear the cylinder out. The image shows the face of a worn gravure image carrier under magnification. The zig-zag shapes are cell walls, and the darker area is exposed copper. This cylinder needs re-engraving.

About American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder

American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder, Inc. is part of the global Yuncheng Group, one of the world’s largest gravure print tool providers with 11,000 employees and 120+ plants spread over 30+ countries. In 2007, American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder established a state-of-the-art facility in Spartanburg, SC, to manufacture regular and speciality engraved printing cylinders.