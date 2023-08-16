Flexo+Tief-Druck
American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder: How to get the most life out of your gravure print tool
The magnified face of a worn gravure printing cylinder needing re-engraving. The zig-zag shapes are cell walls, and the darker area is exposed copper (Source: American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder)

The manufacturer of gravure printing cylinders issued some hints on how to make the best out of them:

  • When the cylinder is new, start a mileage and ink density log
  • After each press run, ensure the cylinder face and journals are cleaned and inspected for wear
  • Record press mileage and ending ink density
  • Review the printed press sheet after each press run and look for areas of concern
    If you see something unusual, compare the press sheet to the exact location on the image carrier
  • Mark areas of concern on the cylinder and press sheet with a permanent marker
  • Look for anything that may indicate wear. Look for blade wear, fat walls, damage, RZ, etc
  • Ask for feedback from your ink technician to see if they made significant changes to the ink extension
  • When your technician sees an ink extension changing by 15-20%, it needs a re-chrome/re-make
  • Send “marked up” cylinder and press sheet to Engraver for re-chrome, re-make, or repair
    The goal is to catch the image carrier before the chrome wears down to the copper layer. If you can accomplish this, a re-chroming can bring the image carrier back to a near-new condition.

But if waiting too long before doing a re-chrome, there is the risk to wear the cylinder out. The image shows the face of a worn gravure image carrier under magnification. The zig-zag shapes are cell walls, and the darker area is exposed copper. This cylinder needs re-engraving.

About American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder

American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder, Inc. is part of the global Yuncheng Group, one of the world’s largest gravure print tool providers with 11,000 employees and 120+ plants spread over 30+ countries. In 2007, American Yuncheng Gravure Cylinder established a state-of-the-art facility in Spartanburg, SC, to manufacture regular and speciality engraved printing cylinders.

