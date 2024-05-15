Flexo+Tief-Druck
Agergaard

Formation of North America division

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Agergaard: Formation of North America division
Ole Agergaard, Chairman, Agergaard North America, Inc. and Scott Hibbs, President, and CEO, Agergaard North America, Inc. (Source: Agergaard)

The Agergaard Group, Celle, Germany announced the formation of Agergaard North America.

The newly established company is a joint venture between Ole Christian Agergaard and Scott Hibbs and is strategically formed to better service and support its growing customer base in North America. Both Agergaard and Hibbs have served the printing industry for more than three decades.

The Agergaard Group product portfolio includes AkeBoose chamber doctor blade systems, ink and coating supply units, AGSflexo doctor blades and end seals, as well as printing units for specialized applications. Agergaard NA, Inc. will sell, service, and support the full range of the Agergaard Group product portfolio.

