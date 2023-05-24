Customized company seminars

Stuttgart Media University (HdM) is the only university in Europe which operates a complete gravure line, from cylinder preparation through to a rotogravure printing press.
Hence, the cylinder preparation and gravure printing department at HdM is unique in European further and higher education. In the labs all aspects of gravure can be closely experienced and tried out, and the quality of all production steps can be tested with special measuring methods.
In cooperation with ERA, the HdM now offers seminar individually customized to the specific needs of gravure printing companies. They can be composed out of the following topics:
Gravure cylinder production
Introduction to cylinder production – structure, requirements, electroplating, measuring technology
Data workflow for gravure printing
Colour management in gravure
Fingerprinting (from a prepress perspective)
Electromechanical engraving / Xtreme
Etching with laser mask
Laser engraving
Creation of one (possibly two) cylinders with electromechanical engraving
These seminars are designed for employees from technical, managerial or sales with already a profound knowledge in gravure printing. The duration of the seminars and the number of participants is depending on the chosen topics. Maximum number of participants is 10 per course. Seminar languages can be English or German. The knowledge of the English language has to be on a solid basis. Prices are based on the individual wishes of the company.
For further information contact: stefanidhami@era-eu.org