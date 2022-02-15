Double E

Converting industry innovator turns 50

The Double E Company LLC celebrates its 50th year in business in 2022. Founded in 1972 by Ed Flagg in West Bridgewater, USA, the company is a manufacturer of web handling equipment for the global web converting, packaging and labeling industries.

For example, the patented DF-2000 torque-activated core chuck, has achieved a high reputation in converting applications where challenges include lifting and centering very heavy and wide rolls without speed limitations. In the early part of this century, Double E’s pioneering work with lightweight carbon fiber shafts. Today, Double E continues its legacy of innovation with patented products like ShaftSafe, an air shaft pressure monitoring system that maximizes core shaft uptime, and the CFCP-1000 Core Plug, the world’s only carbon fiber-based core plug.

Anzeige

Strategic acquisitions

Building on its history of product innovations, the Double E Company has also grown via strategic acquisitions centered in and around the web, so their direct sales force can deliver customers a full spectrum of mission-critical converting products and web-centric material handling solutions. Recent additions include Appleton Manufacturing and its core cutters, roll movers and butt roll slabbers; Convertech Inc and its lightweight, narrow-web air shafts; Schlumpf Inc. and its heavy-duty core chucks, roll lifting and roll handling equipment; and Epoch Rollers with its carbon fiber roller technology.

Most manufacturing is done at Double E headquarters in Massachusetts, Appleton in Wisconsin and in Castelgomberto (VI), Italy. The company has other plants and offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Mexico, and Colombia. Double E also has a large network of qualified sales and support agents all over the world.