ERA (European Rotogravure Association)

Continental Printing Technology has joined as new member

von Ansgar Wessendorf,

Continental Printing Technology is a globally active, one-stop company whose experts create excellent printing solutions.

Offering a range of products from offset and digital printing blankets to flexo printing plates, embossing and gravure sleeves, or rollers. The company has been providing comprehensive solutions in the field of printing technology for over 110 years. Leveraging its extensive expertise, Continental continually develops new products that are environmentally friendly and future-oriented.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. In 2022, Continental generated sales of 39.4 billion Euros and currently employs around 200,000 people in 57 countries and markets.

