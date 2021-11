Koenig & Bauer

Christoph Müller joins ERA Board

Christoph Müller, member of the Executive Board of Koenig & Bauer AG and CEO of Koenig & Bauer Digital and Webfed AG & Co. KG, has joined the ERA Board. He was elected during ERA’s Annual Conference which recently took place in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Christoph Müller is a profound expert in the international gravure printing industry and also has extensive experience and knowledge in all areas of the printing industry.