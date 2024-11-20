Automation in color logistics

A key strategy for competitiveness in packaging printing

New software solutions are automating and simplifying ink and colour processes throughout the package print workflow. Programs for inventory control, traceability, re-using spot colours among others are helping flexo and gravure printers assure quality, reduce waste and improve response times – and compete in an increasingly fast-paced supply chain.

In a fast-paced and highly regulated packaging supply chain, smooth-running accurate ink-handling and colour-making processes fundamental to being competitive.

Anzeige

The ink management challenge for packaging printers today is two-fold. The first is about making the right quality and quantity of ink available when and where you need it. This is complex, especially for flexo and gravure printers working with spot colours. Accurate colour matching is non-negotiable for brands, and mistakes or delays can cost significantly in terms of scrap and downtime. Ink dispensing systems have been a long –established solution for addressing this challenge, preparing accurate colours when needed, in precise quantities.

However, a second, increasingly significant challenge is getting access to accurate ink-related information on-demand, and in real-time. This is vital for improving efficiency and decision-making, but also for proving compliance.

For example, the ability to seamlessly import recipe data, or job schedules from one software platform to another may speed up the make-ready stage in the inkroom. An automatically generated report can provide insight into demand trends for better forecasting. And in food and pharmaceutical supply chains, the ability to automatically trace ink ingredients to orders at speed is essential for passing audits. Also, advanced reporting is necessary in an age when suppliers are increasingly expected to quantify their environmental impact in terms of carbon emissions.

There is no time to lose in accessing such information, to stay competitive. In all these examples, software programs are the key to managing ink-related data. Designed for the uniquely non-linear route that spot colours and their ingredients take in the workflow, they reduce the need for manual data entry or calculations, avoiding administrative costs and risks of errors.

Software programs available cover many applications and functions, including:

Ink purchasing – automatically raising purchase notes for ink suppliers or internal procurement teams

Inventory management – automatically keeping records of stocks as they flow from order intake, through storage, to the ink room. Features include easy booking in of barrels, automatic updates of inventory data when barrels are exchanged in the ink room and real-time information. Monitoring every logistics event, the software gives real-time information about stock availability, helping the user make timely purchasing decisions in accordance with production demands.

Colour recipe creation and adjustments – software for creating and adjusting recipes enables printers to react fast, for example, when a launching new product. It relies on the ability to import recipe data from colour formulation software, without the need for manual entry.

Re-using ‘press return’ leftover inks – an effective way to reduce ink waste is to reuse leftover inks from a print job in new jobs. It offers two methods for calculating recipes. The first, is the ‘mathematical method’, calculating recipes based on percentage weights of ingredients. This works when leftover colours are similar to the target. The second is by the spectral method, using spectral data to create a new recipe combining returned and virgin inks. It is only recommended when there are large colour variations or ink is contaminated.

Re-using returned inks as base colours – a program for managing the collection of diverse batches of returned inks, blended into a new colour in a single container, for use as an ingredient in new ink recipes.

Ink batch traceability – this enables converters to demonstrate a functional traceability program in a food safety audit – or pinpoint a problem fast, limiting the extent of a recall. The software keeps a record of barrels connected to the dispenser, and the ingredients used in each dispensing job. It stores this information with the respective customer order, so that customers can trace ink batches to orders and vice-versa, on-demand.

Calculating ink consumption – a program that accurately calculates how much ink is needed for a print job, based on job and artwork data. This helps the printer make accurate estimates of consumption requirements without doing manual calculations.

Transferring data between software systems – an interface connects the ink management software to other management information systems such as ERP software. This allows seamless exchange of job, recipe, inventory, cost or consumption data, without a paper trail or duplicated manual data-entry.

Advanced reporting – a program that proactively generates customized, pre-defined ink reports that are automatically and securely delivered to specified user groups within the printing business. This helps anyone working with ink gain access to relevant data such as consumption rates, inventory levels, job schedules among others, to optimize workflows and enhance decision-making.

The performance-enhancing advantages of ink management software – Ink management software modules are available in bespoke combinations with the latest ink management software suites. Your ink logistics provider can advise the most suitable package depending on the end-user markets served.

Using software for handling ink-related tasks brings numerous performance-enhancing benefits:

Cost Savings:

Administration costs are reduced: with interconnected software packages, there is no need to duplicate data entry or generate a paper trail for record-keeping.

Improved inventory management helps printers more accurately balance purchasing with consumption requirements, avoiding wasteful excess stock-in-trade and lowering the risk of running out of essential raw materials.

Time Savings:

Processes are accelerated because software can perform calculations faster, data can easily be located or transferred to where it needs to be, while the referencing system allows easy retrieval of inventory.

Better Quality Control:

Improved control over production processes at multiple sites, thanks to immediate availability of data via integrated software.

Eliminating laborious administrative tasks reduces risk of error.

Improved Sustainability Record:

While waste reduction is by definition a boost for sustainability, using software to record ink consumption on a per-job basis, you can measure and account for your environmental impact.

Improved Production Flow:

Faster processes reduce the risk of bottlenecks in the production workflow, potentially improving machine uptime.

Fulfilment of Staff Potential:

Reducing human input to perform laborious tasks such as data entry frees up staff to focus on higher-value, creative problem-solving tasks. This in turn improves job satisfaction, helping attract and retain staff.

Proof of Regulatory / Auditing Compliance:

Traceability software enables compliance with rigorous food safety auditing standards such as those of the GFSI.

Improved Decision-Making and Forecasting:

Instant inventory or job cost visibility cuts stock-taking costs and allows improved, faster strategic decision making such as forecasting.

Managing ink in flexo and gravure need no longer be a slow process that involves lots of administration and cumbersome data entry. Modular software programs simplify ink handling processes, contributing to a more efficient, agile and flexible workflow, making the printing operation better placed to meet exacting quality and safety expectations in the face of unpredictable demand.