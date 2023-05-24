A working visit from the partner university

HdM

On 05th of May, the Stuttgart Media University (HdM) had the great pleasure to welcome students form its partner institution Toronto Metropolitan University accompanied by Martin Habekost and Ian Baitz on their way to interpack.

They had a blast spending a whole day all about gravure printing. In just one day they engraved two cylinders and converted the printed film into pouches containing sweets in just one day. Everyone was working hard but in the end happy the create product from A to Z in one day.

Anzeige

For the HdM, it is always fun to show the whole rotogravure process from the file handling and engraving to ink mixing and printing and even the finishing steps of converting in such a short time frame. Therefore, the HdM is already looking forwards to the next visit.

The Stuttgart Media University

The HdM is the only university in Europe which operates a complete gravure line, from cylinder preparation through to a rotogravure printing press. Hence, the cylinder preparation and gravure printing department at HdM is unique in European further and higher education. In the labs all aspects of gravure can be closely experienced and tried out, and the quality of all production steps can be tested with special measuring methods.