A commitment to automation lamination processes

In a highly competitive environment with fierce competition and no tolerance for human error, not only are losses paid for at a high price, but traceability is essential as well. Therefore, Comexi’s Lamination business unit has developed two new machines that respond to these commitments, the SL2 Evolution and the ML2 Evolution.

A most autonomous laminator

The new SL2 Evolution for solventless lamination offers a combination of automation, reliability, and productivity. This machine offers a futuristic design, a completely renovated interface and an exclusive applicator head design consisting of full motorization and metering sleeves usage. Options include the incorporation of automatic change turrets and an extremely intuitive touch environment. Among these latter options, the closed loop system is of special interest, as it automatically adjusts and maintains the adhesive grammage without solvents throughout the production process.

Operable with all types of adhesives and coatings

The Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator is a highly and extremely versatile machine that is operable with all types of adhesives and coatings: solvent-based, water-based, wax or solvent-less. Furthermore, the machine performs a wide range of in-register applications such as cold-seal, ink or varnishes. As a result, it has a series of easily interchangeable technological trolleys. Moreover, the ML2 Evolution has a completely modular drying tunnel that substantially helps to perform a very high number of applications. The winding section can also be configured in accordance with various requirements.

The ergonomic design of the Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator allows for a simplistic and intuitive top speed performance of daily operations, thus subsequently maximizing production and minimizing downtime. In order to meet the highest standards, the machine has incorporated new state-of-the-art options that facilitate the conversion of flexible packaging. These options include the Comexi Closed Loop, which automatically adjusts and maintains the adhesive grammage without solvents throughout production. Additionally, the automatic mark-to-mark registration adjustment system for cold-seal does not require operator intervention during the settings, as well as considerably reduces material waste and the loss of adjustment time.