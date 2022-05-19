Flexo+Tief-Druck
Hell Gravure Systems

200+ laser heads manufactured

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Laser head production
More than 200 laser heads for direct engraving in relief and gravure printing have been manufactured by Hell Gravure Systems (Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

In addition to the worldwide unique know-how in the production of engraving systems for the electromechanical engraving of gravure cylinders, laser direct engraving has been Hell’s second core competence for several years.

In the meantime, more than 200 laser heads for direct engraving in relief and gravure printing have been manufactured in Kiel.

Hell Gravure Systems – a Heliograph Holding company – is an innovation leader in the manufacture of prepress engraving systems. As an inventor of pioneering technologies and with its numerous technical solutions, the company leads the market in its many core areas of expertise – the electromechanical and direct laser engraving of gravure and embossing cylinders and the high-resolution direct engraving of elastomer printing forms for relief printing.

The latest industry highlights are the HelioKlischograph K5, the AutoCon automated production line with one or more HelioKlischograph K500 systems, and the Cellaxy and PremiumSetter direct lasers.

