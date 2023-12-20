Flexo+Tief-Druck
European Rotogravure Association (ERA)

Video: Impressions from the ERA International Gravure Days 2023

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA International Gravure Days (Photo Credit: www.moodpix.ch)

ERA’s International Gravure Days were held from 18-20 October in Switzerland at the Hotel Weissenstein, which boasts stunning views of the Swiss Alps.

The event began on the 18th of October with ERA’s Management Meeting, followed by a visit to the Airplane Museum Oberaargau in the evening. It concluded on the 20th with a tour of the Rotoflex plant. The conference on the 19th saw significant attendance from all over Europe as well as from China and Colombia, with participants actively engaging in discussions.

During a gala dinner, ERA welcomed new members and presented the International Gravure Awards to the deserving recipients.

