Video: Impressions from the ERA International Gravure Days 2023
von Ansgar Wessendorf,
ERA’s International Gravure Days were held from 18-20 October in Switzerland at the Hotel Weissenstein, which boasts stunning views of the Swiss Alps.
The event began on the 18th of October with ERA’s Management Meeting, followed by a visit to the Airplane Museum Oberaargau in the evening. It concluded on the 20th with a tour of the Rotoflex plant. The conference on the 19th saw significant attendance from all over Europe as well as from China and Colombia, with participants actively engaging in discussions.