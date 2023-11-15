ERA International Gravure Award 2023 – The winners

Rotogravure

The ERA International Gravure Awards in the categories “Process Innovation” and “Production Innovation” were presented in a festive setting during this year’s ERA event in Oberdorf, Switzerland. This prestigious award recognises companies that have distinguished themselves through their innovative contributions to gravure technology. The independent jury was made up of Gabriele Kirchmeier (print consultancy), Prof. Dr Armin Weichmann (Stuttgart Media University) and Ansgar Wessendorf (Editor-in-Chief of Flexo+Tief-Druck). Below you will find the winners and the jury’s statement.

Process innovation

ERA International Gravure Award “Gold”

Kaspar Walter: HelioChrome NEO

Anzeige

The successful development of Kaspar Walter’s “HelioChrome NEO” Chromium(III) process for the protective coating of gravure cylinders gives gravure users the security of being able to continue producing gravure cylinders in Europe in the long term when the Chromium(VI) process is no longer permitted. In addition, the gravure industry can also rely on a much more environmentally friendly process without hazardous chemicals, which also requires less energy. This development should be recognised all the more as it took a long time to develop, with a development period of 10 years, and was successfully implemented in a medium-sized company with limited resources.

ERA International Gravure Award “Silver”

Enulec: Static Loop ESA 360°

The static charge in a gravure printing press repeatedly leads to fires and the trapped charge in the substrate rolls often makes further processing more difficult. The Static Loop ESA 360° is an intelligent solution for using the ESA as gently as possible for charging the substrate rolls and integrates an additional safety feature, the direct switch-off if the voltage is too high. This development therefore contributes to process reliability in the printing press and better processability of the printed products.

Product innovation

ERA International Gravure Award “Gold”

Hatzopoulos: X-Loop

Recyclability and the use of recyclates is a core component of a circular, sustainable economy. X-LOOP, a recyclable packaging without metal and made of mono-material, which nevertheless has the necessary barrier properties, is therefore a real added value for the environment. The use of 30% already recycled material is another particularly positive feature. Coffee in particular is very sensitive and easily absorbs odours from the environment or the packaging. This is why the new film is particularly noteworthy. In addition, the printability in gravure printing is excellent, so that the appearance of the coffee packaging does not suffer compared to conventional packaging, but appears just as valuable.

ERA International Gravure Award “Silver”

Rose Druck: RCover

Until now, covers for a brochure had to be pre-produced and the additional feeding of covers inline was always associated with significantly higher waste or had to be done in an additional external processing step. RCover is an intelligent solution for producing a thicker cover inline with the same substrate by gluing two or three layers together. This innovation increases the attractiveness of gravure brochures as they can be produced faster and more cost-effectively.