What developments, trends, and challenges do you personally expect for the packaging printing industry in 2025?

Olaf Segbert (Sales Director, Daetwyler SwissTec AG)

The packaging printing industry is currently in a phase of uncertainty. In my view, the trend towards minimalism continues, including in packaging. Clear lines, simple print designs, and a reduced color palette will play a central role in this development.

The importance of sustainability and environmental awareness continues to grow. Consumers are increasingly valuing eco-friendly packaging made from recyclable or reusable materials.

Anzeige

At the same time, there is uncertainty within the industry, as the EU provides guidelines but does not translate them into binding legislation. I do not expect a full market recovery to pre-COVID levels before 2026 at the earliest. At present, various issues—particularly within the EU—are causing some confusion among consumers. A sustainable market recovery will only occur once factors such as energy and raw material costs stabilize or are accepted by the markets.

Africa and Asia, including India, will regain momentum. As soon as per capita packaging consumption in these regions approaches that of industrialized countries, the demand for packaging will rise exponentially. While sustainability is not yet a major topic of discussion in these markets, it could gain significance at any time, especially if new political regulations are introduced.

At Daetwyler, we remain optimistic about the 2025 business year and, as we have for over 80 years, continue to face global challenges head-on.