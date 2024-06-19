Vetaphone corona technology for Nordmeccanica laminator

Flexo+Tief-Druck
(Left to right) Rayson Ng (Colorblend), Holger Selenka (Vetaphone), Andy Ng (Colorblend), Chai Min Piau (Hexachase Flexipack), and Jan Eisby (Vetaphone) (Source: Vetaphone)

Malaysian based Hexachase Flexipack, one of three divisions of the Hexachase Group, has installed a Nordmeccanica Super Simplex laminator fitted with Vetaphone corona technology at its production facility in Cheng, Melaka.

Founded initially as Hexachase Labels in 1996, with Hexachase Packaging added in 2002, Hexachase Flexipack was opened in 2015 to produce innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.  The company specialises in converting primary flexible materials, including film and laminates into single or multiple layers high quality printed packaging materials. The flexible packaging is supplied in roll form or as pre-made pouches.

The substrates in most use are PP and PE and to laminate these films successfully requires surface treatment before they are rotogravure printed on one of three presses.  Hexachase has four Nordmeccanica laminating lines running 90% solvent free.  The latest laminator was specified with two Vetaphone corona treaters, supplied through the Danish manufacturer’s local agent Colorblend. These are VE1C-D (C4) models with a 1420mm web width and a 6kW power rating, capable of running at sustained speeds of 450 m/min.

Hexachase Flexipack will continue to grow its business from a current annual sales figure of around 25 million US-Dollars, 30% of which is exported to nearby Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, as well as Europe.

