Drupa 2024: Enulec

The company is expanding its technology with a high-end solution for the printing, coating and converting sectors. The new Enulec Triple Master static control system monitors and eliminates electrostatic charge in the winding and converting area of film processing.

Winding as a charge generator

The film winding process in particular is a real charge generator. Effective discharge measures should be taken at each unwinder and rewinder to prevent unwanted accumulation of charge. A winding roll with a diameter of 500 mm can hold a web of approx. 3,700 meters. The web running onto the roll can have a supposedly charge-neutral effect, as it has an equal number of positive and negative charges on the surface and underside. Due to the speed and the overlapping of the layers, charges are shifted and accumulate in an uncontrolled manner, so that the finished roll can have charge capacities that can be dangerous for the health of the employees and the safety of the machines.

Anzeige

Intervening in good time

The Triple Master concept intervenes in good time in the charge state of the film. The electrodes are aligned and designed in such a way that the charge on the film surface is reduced and, in a second step, the charge in the intermediate layers of the film carrier is neutralized. This can be done over both short and long distances. Similar to a suction device, the electrostatic charges are literally “sucked off” before and after each winding unit and the film is neutralized for the subsequent work steps.