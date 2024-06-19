Think Laboratory welcomed as new member

ERA

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) is pleased to welcome Think Laboratory Co., Ltd. as its newest member, joining during the late Drupa 2024 exhibition.

Think Laboratory, established in 1966 and headquartered in Kashiwa City, Chiba, Japan, is a leader in the development and manufacture of advanced laser gravure cylinder making systems and inkjet printers for flexible packaging.

ERA looks forward to the contributions Think Laboratory will bring to the association, enhancing the collective expertise and advancing the rotogravure printing industry.

A leader in gravure cylinder manufacturing

With a workforce of 140 employees, Think Laboratory, serves over 250 companies across 38 countries. Their solutions, such as the New FX series Fully Automated Gravure Cylinder Making System and the FXIJ series Ink Jet Printer, highlight their commitment to automation, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge technology. The company’s facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including high-resolution laser systems and advanced image processing software.