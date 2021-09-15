Actega

Sustainable silver coatings for sterling results

Actega, a manufacturer of specialty coatings, inks, adhesives and sealing compounds for the print and packaging industry, revealed the latest coatings to be incorporated into the extensive product portfolio. Five Wessco Polar UV silver coatings, comprising four Wessco Polar UV silver coatings and one UV coating for use from the ink duct. In combination with highly transparent overprint varnishes they deliver highly reflective properties and brilliantly glossy effects. Additional benefits include outstanding flexibility, efficiency, overprint ability with UV offset inks, and a strong sustainability offering.

The growing importance of sustainable printing

Anzeige

Addressing the growing importance of sustainable printing, the solvent-free Wessco Polar coatings provide businesses with a high-quality alternative to traditional hot or cold foil stamping and metallized board. In addition, the use of these new coatings eliminates plastic waste and streamlines the recycling process, providing a performance and efficiency boost to users as they remove the additional foil application step from the printing process.

Andreas Käfferlein, Product Manager Metallics, comments, “With demand for premium, high-value print products still on the rise, our UV silver coatings capture the attention of the consumer due to their luxurious quality. This makes them highly attractive to our customers in paper-based packaging, commercial applications, and book and magazine printing. Add to this the incredible environmental advantages of the Wesssco POLAR range and the economical savings to be made, and the appeal of these UV coatings speaks for itself.”

The Wessco Polar UV Silver coatings are well-suited to a range of paper-based print and packaging applications including food and other sensitive packaging types, thanks to properties such as low migration and compliance with Swiss Ordinance and Nestlé requirements. Customers also benefit from reduced lead times and improved cost efficiency due to the avoidance of time-consuming material ordering and extended delivery periods. The high costs associated with metallized or TransMet boards are also eliminated.