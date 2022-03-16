ERA

Solidarity with Ukraine and our Ukrainian colleagues

Regrettably, since February, 24th, Ukraine is attacked by Russian military forces. The fighting has already reached the capital of Kiev where headquarters and factory of the packaging gravure printer and ERA (European Rotogravure Association) member Ukrplastic is located.

In 2005 and 2016 ERA’s Packaging and Decorative Gravure Conferences were successfully organised in this city in co-operation with Ukrplastic. Located in the south eastern city of Dnipro are the headquarters and factory of ERA member Kontinent, a manufacturer of wallpaper. The company has already suffered heavily by the ongoing warlike conflict for nearly ten years in the Donbass region between residents of the western parts of the Ukraine and those of the eastern parts mostly inhabited by people of Russian seeking independence to form their own state.

Anzeige

We hope that both companies can return to normal work soon. Finally we like to express our solidarity with our Ukrainian colleagues and the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom, democracy and independence, as well as their aspiration to belong to the community of the European nations.