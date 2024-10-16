Shape the Future of Packaging

Hybrid Software: Worldwide Customer Conference in the heart of Amsterdam

Hybrid Fusion will bring together package printing executives and prepress specialists from Hybrid’s 1,500 worldwide customers, along with industry experts, key OEM partners, and brand representatives. Hybrid Fusion will take place from April 22 – 25, 2025, in the vibrant city of Amsterdam.

Hybrid Software invite you to join us for a week of valuable insights from industry experts about the latest trends in labels and packaging across all printing processes: flexo, offset, gravure, digital, and hybrid printing.

The Fusion event will showcase our innovative advancements in PDF editing, enterprise and cloud workflows, color and artwork management, proofing and 3D-prototyping, as well as the latest software and hardware offerings from a wide range of industry partners who will co-sponsor the event.

