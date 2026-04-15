Saueressig as a technology partner for packaging printing and converting

interpack 2026 (May 7–13) in Düsseldorf: The international meeting point of the global packaging industry

Saueressig positions itself as an independent technology partner for packaging printing and converting. As part of a management buyout, the company is strengthening its market proximity, accelerating decision-making processes, and consistently aligning its investments with the requirements of the packaging industry.

For decades, Saueressig has stood for expertise in engraving and surface solutions and supports customers along the entire value chain – from packaging design and prepress through data preparation to the production of gravure and embossing cylinders as well as other finishing solutions. Through this end-to-end process competence, the company helps brands and industrial partners efficiently translate packaging designs into reproducible, industrial printing processes.

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Its core competencies include the development and production of gravure and embossing cylinders, cutting and creasing tools, as well as complementary process and workflow solutions. The focus is on reproducible quality, high process stability, and consistently precise implementation – even with increasing product variety, new materials, and rising regulatory requirements, particularly in the areas of sustainability and packaging recyclability.

Digital applications play a central role in this context: they support consistent data structures, transparent workflows, and early validation of results even before production begins. This helps reduce errors, shorten development times, and increase overall production efficiency.

A particular focus is on the growing digitalization and automation of packaging printing, where Saueressig provides solutions for data-driven process optimization and integrated production workflows.

At interpack 2026, Saueressig will showcase its expertise in packaging printing and converting and present solutions for future-oriented, efficient, and sustainable production processes.

Hall 8a, Booth E32