Hell Gravure Systems Opens New High-Tech Campus

Heliograph Customer Center

With the commissioning of its new headquarters in Schwentinental (Germany), Hell Gravure Systems is sending a clear signal for innovation, growth and industrial excellence. The modern industrial campus near Kiel brings together research and development, production, service and customer engagement at a single location, creating optimal conditions for the further advancement of gravure and laser technology.

The relocation marks an important strategic milestone in the company’s history. Built on a site of approximately 30,000 square meters, the highly functional complex provides around 10,000 square meters of floor space and has been designed with future expansion in mind. The investment aims to consolidate development resources, streamline production processes and enable the company to support customers worldwide even faster and more efficiently.

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“The new site is far more than just a building – it reflects our long-term strategy,” says Adam Rid, CEO of Heliograph Holding. “By bringing our expertise together in one place, we are creating the foundation to bring technological innovations to market more quickly and deliver maximum performance for our customers around the world.”

A central feature of the new campus is the approximately 600-square-meter Heliograph Customer Center. Here, customers can test state-of-the-art gravure and laser systems under real production conditions, participate in training sessions and base their investment decisions on reliable production data. The center showcases solutions for automated gravure cylinder engraving, high-precision laser direct engraving for flexographic printing forms, and universal laser systems for engraving and structuring metal surfaces.

The production and assembly areas have also been designed with future growth in mind. The infrastructure allows for flexible expansion of manufacturing capacity and has already been dimensioned for larger laser systems. Expanded clean-room areas for laser head assembly as well as optimized service and logistics processes underline the site’s role as a global competence center.

At the same time, the company continues to invest strategically in research and development. The ongoing advancement of electromechanical engraving technologies as well as laser direct engraving for gravure, flexo and embossing applications forms the technological foundation of the company’s international market leadership.

The new campus in Schwentinental therefore represents not only the continued development of the company itself, but also the future of a key technology within the global printing and packaging industry.