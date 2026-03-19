Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Heliograph Customer Center

Hell Gravure Systems Opens New High-Tech Campus

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Customer Center of Hell Gravure Systems
A key advantage of the Customer Center is the opportunity to not only learn about the latest Hell technology in theory, but also to experience it live under real production conditions and test it in practical applications. (Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

With the commissioning of its new headquarters in Schwentinental (Germany), Hell Gravure Systems is sending a clear signal for innovation, growth and industrial excellence. The modern industrial campus near Kiel brings together research and development, production, service and customer engagement at a single location, creating optimal conditions for the further advancement of gravure and laser technology.

The relocation marks an important strategic milestone in the company’s history. Built on a site of approximately 30,000 square meters, the highly functional complex provides around 10,000 square meters of floor space and has been designed with future expansion in mind. The investment aims to consolidate development resources, streamline production processes and enable the company to support customers worldwide even faster and more efficiently.

Anzeige

Production area of Hell Gravure Systems
The centerpiece of the new site is the large production area, complemented by spacious storage facilities and a high-performance logistics zone. The facility is designed for maximum flexibility, with provisions already in place to expand production from two to up to four production lines.
(Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

“The new site is far more than just a building – it reflects our long-term strategy,” says Adam Rid, CEO of Heliograph Holding. “By bringing our expertise together in one place, we are creating the foundation to bring technological innovations to market more quickly and deliver maximum performance for our customers around the world.”

A central feature of the new campus is the approximately 600-square-meter Heliograph Customer Center. Here, customers can test state-of-the-art gravure and laser systems under real production conditions, participate in training sessions and base their investment decisions on reliable production data. The center showcases solutions for automated gravure cylinder engraving, high-precision laser direct engraving for flexographic printing forms, and universal laser systems for engraving and structuring metal surfaces.

The production and assembly areas have also been designed with future growth in mind. The infrastructure allows for flexible expansion of manufacturing capacity and has already been dimensioned for larger laser systems. Expanded clean-room areas for laser head assembly as well as optimized service and logistics processes underline the site’s role as a global competence center.

All goods receiving and shipping processes take place within enclosed halls – a clear advantage for process reliability, working conditions and on-time delivery.
(Source: Hell Gravure Systems)

At the same time, the company continues to invest strategically in research and development. The ongoing advancement of electromechanical engraving technologies as well as laser direct engraving for gravure, flexo and embossing applications forms the technological foundation of the company’s international market leadership.

The new campus in Schwentinental therefore represents not only the continued development of the company itself, but also the future of a key technology within the global printing and packaging industry.

Schlagwörter: , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

New Doctor Blade for Coating Applications

Weiterlesen

New Primer for PET and Aluminum Foil Applications

Weiterlesen
Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Jupiter Laminators Pvt. Ltd. joins the Global Rotogravure Association (GRA)

Weiterlesen

@CTP 2026: Where Africa Meets Global Gravure

Weiterlesen
Renzmann Held Major Sales Representative Training Event Again

Renzmann hosts major sales representative training event again

Weiterlesen
Plastindia 2026: HELL Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

Hell Gravure Systems sells K5 Smart to Jupiter Laminators

Weiterlesen