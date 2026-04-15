How Hell Gravure Systems Is Building the Future of Engraving Technology in Schwentinental

Engraving of embossing and printing forms

When a company like Hell Gravure Systems relocates its headquarters, it is far more than a simple change of address. It is a statement. During VerpackungsDruck & Converting’s visit to the company’s new headquarters in Schwentinental near Kiel, it quickly became clear: this new building represents a clearly articulated vision, a long-term growth strategy, and an uncompromising commitment to technological excellence.

Together with the management team—Adam Rid, CEO of Heliograph Holding, Andreas Scheffer, CEO of Hell Gravure Systems, and Ulrich Busche, Vice President Sales at Hell Gravure Systems—we were given a transparent and impressive insight into a company that is actively shaping its future while consciously committing to Germany as an industrial location.

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A Strategic Milestone in the Company’s History

The relocation last year marks a significant turning point in the long history of Hell Gravure Systems. With the decision to move to the approximately 30,000-square-meter site in Schwentinental, the company has not only expanded physically but has also created new structural and organizational perspectives.

“The relocation was not only a logistical decision but above all a strategic one,” Adam Rid explained during the tour. “We wanted to consolidate our research and development capabilities, optimize processes and workflows, and create the conditions to support our customers worldwide even faster and more efficiently.”

With a total area of around 10,000 square meters—including approximately 600 square meters dedicated to the Heliograph Customer Center—a highly functional industrial campus has been created that not only enables further growth but actively prepares for it.

Architecture and Infrastructure: Functionality with Foresight

Upon entering the building, it becomes clear that the focus here is not on representational effects but rather on industrial functionality. Short distances, clear structures, and a carefully designed separation—while maintaining connectivity—between office, production, assembly, and service areas define the architectural concept as a whole.

The new site is also designed with the future in mind from an energy perspective: a photovoltaic system that can be expanded in the future, three powerful heat pumps, and specifically climate-controlled areas—including offices as well as the engraving and laser head assembly departments—underscore the ambition to consistently combine efficiency and sustainability.

History as a Commitment: The Museum in the Entrance Area

A particularly noteworthy feature right at the beginning of the tour is the company’s own museum in the entrance area. Here, the development of Hell Gravure Systems—from its technological beginnings to its current role as a global technology leader—is documented.

The museum is far more than a historical retrospective. It illustrates that innovation at Hell is not a coincidence but part of the company’s entrepreneurial DNA. Past, present, and future are visibly interconnected—a message directed equally at employees and visitors.

The Heliograph Customer Center: Customer Proximity as a Lived Principle

A central element of the new site is the state-of-the-art Customer Center. Across approximately 600 square meters, customers will find everything they need to make well-founded investment decisions: system demonstrations, engraving tests on gravure cylinders, elastomer flexographic printing forms, and embossing rollers under real production conditions, as well as training sessions and professional exchange—all in a deliberately open and dialogue-oriented atmosphere.

“The customer gets everything they need here” is the clear philosophy. From joint test runs to personal discussions, the Heliograph Customer Center is designed as a meeting space for all Heliograph products.

Live Technology You Can Experience Firsthand

A particular added value of the Customer Center lies in the opportunity not only to learn about the latest Hell technology in theory, but also to experience it live under real production conditions and test it in a practical environment. Customers thus gain a direct impression of the performance, process integration, and operating concepts of current systems. Investment decisions can therefore be made on the basis of reliable production data.

Currently available in the Customer Center are the K5 Auto, the PremiumSetter, and Cellaxy; in the near future, the latest products from the other Heliograph subsidiary companies will complement the portfolio. Together, these systems form a representative cross-section of the fully integrated, automated process chain increasingly required in modern gravure and flexographic printing operations.

K5 Auto: Automated Gravure Cylinder Production

The K5 Auto is a highly automated engraving machine for the electromechanical production of gravure cylinders and part of the AutoCon line of Heliograph Holding. The modular system can be flexibly adapted to different production requirements and offers high productivity with HelioSprint 2 or optionally HelioSprint 3, while at the same time safeguarding the customer’s investment. Inline measurement systems such as CellEye, automatic cutting-angle measurement, and Certified Engraving ensure reproducible quality, process reliability, and complete documentation—within a compact design and with minimal operating effort.

PremiumSetter: Laser Direct Engraving for Flexo

The PremiumSetter is a high-precision laser engraving system for elastomer flexographic printing sleeves and plates. By consistently eliminating chemical processing steps, it enables efficient and environmentally friendly plate production. High-resolution fiber lasers with up to 5,080 dpi, integrated 3D engraving, and powerful software modules allow precise, reproducible relief design and a largely automated workflow.

Cellaxy: Universal High-End Laser System

With Cellaxy, Hell Gravure Systems presents a universal high-end laser system for the direct engraving of gravure, embossing, and coating forms. Digital parameterization, high laser power, and intelligent algorithms enable maximum flexibility—from line and halftone engraving to 2D and 3D structuring of metal surfaces. Cellaxy stands for high quality, productivity, and future security in packaging, decorative, and security printing applications.

Production and Logistics: Scalability as a Success Factor

The centerpiece of the new site is the large production area, complemented by spacious storage facilities and a powerful logistics zone. The entire facility is designed for maximum flexibility: an expansion from two to up to four production lines has already been prepared.

Crane systems and hall structures are already dimensioned for significantly larger laser systems. Around half of the production capacity can be used for the manufacture of laser systems. All goods receiving and shipping processes take place in enclosed halls—a clear advantage for process reliability, working conditions, and on-time delivery.

Assembly Expertise and Service

The laser head assembly area is particularly impressive. The cleanroom area has been doubled compared with the previous location and is consistently designed for further growth. Highly qualified employees work here under strictly controlled conditions: wearing hairnets, safety glasses, overalls, and specialized shoes, every single component undergoes intensive quality inspection before being incorporated into the assembly of a laser system.

Lasers for rapid replacement at customer sites are permanently kept in stock. A separate, strictly access-restricted area is reserved exclusively for the research and development of new laser systems, underscoring the high importance placed on innovation even within the service environment.

In addition, engraving head assembly has been significantly upgraded at the new location. Today, more than 6,000 HelioSprint engraving heads are in operation worldwide; every year, hundreds of these highly precise units are inspected, serviced, and overhauled in Schwentinental—an impressive testament to the global importance of the site as a service and competence center.

Research and Development: The Technological Backbone

Within its research and development department, Hell Gravure Systems continuously works on advancing both electromechanical engraving and laser direct engraving—for gravure cylinders, elastomer flexographic printing forms, and embossing cylinders. These capabilities form the technological backbone of the company and secure its globally leading market position.

A Site with Signal Effect

The new headquarters of Hell Gravure Systems is far more than a modern industrial building. It represents a clear attitude: thinking long term, leading technologically, operating close to customers, and taking responsibility for location, employees, and markets.

With its investment in Schwentinental, Hell Gravure Systems is sending a strong signal—for growth, for innovation, and for industrial excellence “Made in Germany.” For the industry, this site sends a clear message: the future of engraving and laser technology is being actively shaped here.