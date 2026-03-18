New Primer for PET and Aluminum Foil Applications

Rotoflex

The Swiss ink and coatings manufacturer Rotoflex has introduced the primer L-680, a product designed for pre-treating PET and aluminum foil surfaces in packaging printing.The primer is intended for applications where stable adhesion of printing inks on non-absorbent substrates is required.

According to the company, the primer is distinguished by its excellent adhesion properties, contributing to the durability of the printed image. In addition, the product offers chemical and temperature resistance. These features are designed to support consistent print quality and reduce the risk of production-related disruptions.

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The L-680 primer is particularly suited for PET and aluminum foil surfaces used in food and pharmaceutical packaging, sectors that demand high standards of process reliability, durability, and material performance.

About Rotoflex

Rotoflex AG celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Since its founding in 1975, Rotoflex has stood for the highest quality, technical excellence, and market-oriented solutions. As part of the internationally active Daetwyler Group, the Swiss company benefits from strong synergies and a global network. More than 60 employees develop and produce approximately 6,500 tons of printing inks and related products annually – around 75 percent of which are exported.