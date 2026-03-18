New Doctor Blade for Coating Applications

Daetwyler SwissTec

Expertise from the gravure and flexographic printing industries is increasingly being applied in the paper industry. Based on this experience, Daetwyler SwissTec, together with SH Papertec, has developed a new coating doctor blade. The Paperstar blade has been specifically designed for the coating of paper surfaces.

Daetwyler SwissTec’s long-standing expertise in doctor blade manufacturing is further strengthened through its partnership with SH Papertec GmbH in Mainleus, Germany. This collaboration has resulted in the Paperstar coating blade, which will be available to customers in Germany, Austria, as well as Central and Eastern Europe.

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Daetwyler SwissTec combines tradition, innovation, and flexibility. The coating blades are characterized by consistently high quality across the entire working width and throughout their service life. Close collaboration between sales, development, and production enables the company to respond quickly and flexibly to specific customer requirements. Short delivery times further complement the service offering.

The high-performance blades are manufactured from tough, wear-resistant carbide materials. They are designed to withstand abrasion while maintaining a precise and uniform blade edge over an extended period. Geometry, surface finish, and stiffness are tailored to the respective paper grade, the coating used, and the machine speed. This ensures uniform coating application and high surface quality even under demanding production conditions.