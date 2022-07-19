PROView – a new monitoring system for the printing industry

BST

With BST PROView, German company BST launched a new video web monitoring system that is designed to provide reliable print image monitoring even at high web speeds. Due to its traverse mounting, this easy-to-install modular system is suitable for both narrow- and wide-web applications.

It monitors the print image of packaging, labels, shrink sleeves or decorative products in real time. At printing speeds of up to 1000 metres per minute, the new BST camera-based monitoring system visualises the image during each printing process. This means, BST PROView makes visible minimal colour deviations and print defects like pinholes, colour fogging or mechanical faults. The optional Smart Register function pre-sets the register on CI flexo presses. Using BST PROView, faults can be detected at an early stage and their causes rectified immediately. This reduces waste and increases the economic efficiency of printing presses.

According to BST, PROView is a cost-effective and user-friendly monitoring system whose basic version is already equipped with numerous functions for print image control. For example, an LED flash homogeneously illuminates the web. If required, the system can be supplemented with flash-throughs and flashes for varnish and flashes respectively. This allows BST PROView to display the front-to-back register, varnishes and UV-fluorescent inks.

Fast installation and intuitive operation

The operation of PROView is designed for intuitive operation via a multi-touch panel and the print image is displayed on a high-resolution 22-inch monitor. Using split-screen live and reference images, the stored settings for image section, zoom, iris and position in web direction can be displayed simultaneously and compared directly with each other. Furthermore, the split-screen function enables continuous visual comparison of the reference pattern with the actual print.

Whether in standard or advanced version, all components are easy to install via plug-and-play and can be quickly integrated into existing production equipment. PROView is available with two camera sizes: The large version shows sections of 225 x 169 mm (8.9” x 6.7”) and has a 16x zoom. The smaller version shows sections of 125 x 94 mm (5” x 3.7”) and has a 10x zoom. With its modular design, PROView can be adapted to different application profiles. In addition to that, BST offers various expansion options.

All job related settings can be stored. This enables remote monitoring of the production via the screenshot gallery. Up to 50 live images per job can be stored for immediate access at any time and from any location via the respective company network.

Optional additional functions

Haze Guard makes the invisible visible to the human eye. By raising the contrast, it visualises defects with weak contrasts such as colour haze, tonal changes or faulty varnish application. In addition, the colour monitoring module detects colour deviations in comparison with predefined values. The measuring points can be freely selected.

Another optional function is the semi-automatic CI register control. It offers automatic register setting at press re-starting and fast and precise support when register is set again after a press stop. Without the need for additional register marks, it then assigns respective colours to the printing units via the monitor.