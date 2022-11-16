Productivity comparison of engraving systems

Hell Gravure Systems

Hell Gravure Systems, a member company of the Heliograph Holding, is an innovation leader in the manufacture of prepress engraving systems. This includes the systems K2, K5, K5 Smart and K 500 Twain for electromechanical cylinder engraving.

Recently the company carried out a 20 hour comparative test among these systems with the K5 as a reference index with 17 engraved cylinders per day. With regard to the 20 hour per day period, it has to be mentioned that 4 hours of non-productive time per day is an empirical value that reflects e.g. the waiting times, downtimes and maintenance downtimes.

The sample cylinder selected had an engraved area of 0.7 m2 and was helically engraved as a 70 l/cm screen. The sample job to engrave was a 6 colour job with screen angles of 0,0,2,2,3 and 4 with an average fast crossfeed of 25%.

The respective engraving parameters

K2 with CS engraving system

70 l/cm screen, angle 0,2,3: 5 kHz

70 l/cm screen, angle 4: 0 kHz

K5 with HelioSprint BC+ engraving system

70 l/cm screen, angle 0,2,3: 5 kHz

70 l/cm screen, angle 4: 8 kHz

K5 Smart with HelioSprint III engraving system

70 l/cm screen, angle 0,2,3,4: 0 kHz

K500 Twain with 2 x HelioSprint III engraving system

70 l/cm screen, angle 0,2,3,4: 12.0 kHz

Twain efficiency factor 5

The Twain efficiency factor indicates how many times faster double-head engraving takes place compared to single-head engraving. The factor is 1 for purely single-head engraving and 2 for Twain engraving with central division. The efficiency factor is generally between 1.5 and 2.

K2, K5 and K5 Smart required 14 minutes each for makeready, whereas with the K 500 Twain 16 minutes were needed.

The results of the engraving comparison

The results of the engraving comparison showed the respective index of productivity to achieve with the systems K2, K5, K5 Smart and K 500 Twain. With the number of 17 engraved cylinders per day with the K5 (100%), the index of the entry-level system K2 reached 65% of the reference index of the K5. At the other end of the scale, the K5 Smart all-rounder in cylinder engraving reached a productivity index of 135%. On top of it all is the K500 Twain, with a productivity index of 176%.

This clearly reflects the efficiency to achieve with this top model. With an engraving speed of up to 24 kHz, the HelioKlischograph K500 is not only the most successful engraving machine of all time but also the fastest. The HelioSprint III 12 kHz high-performance engraving system, Twain multi-head engraving, and linear drive ensure the fastest cylinder production in the industry. Equipped with all the top features of HD Gravure, the K500 achieves extremely high-quality engraving results.