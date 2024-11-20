Novatex Invests in Third Metallizer Cementing Their Relationship with Bobst

Metallized Film

Novatex Limited based in Pakistan has purchased their third metallizer from Bobst; the Expert K5 3300mm was installed in their factory earlier this year. This builds on the relationship between the two companies, which began back in 2011 with the purchase of their first machine and has since gone from strength to strength.

The new Expert K5 will be the second one in operation at Novatex, the first being purchased in 2017, soon after the launch of the flagship metallizer. Novatex are very happy with their first Expert which incorporates a host of Bobst unique innovations including AluBond, AlOx, a high rate source and a 700mm coating drum which is the largest in the industry.

The new machine at a wider width compliments the existing machines and enables the company to increase their capacity of metallized film to meet the market demand. BOBST are experts in the wide web market and the Expert K5 is designed to run large diameters at high speeds and the renowned winding system produces virtually wrinkle-free film The Expert is the highest productivity metallizer in the world for the packaging industry with the lowest production costs available in the market.

Commenting on the investment Mr. Altaf Bilwani, Director of Novatex Limited said “We started working with Bobst 13 years ago now, our first machine was a K5000, followed by the Expert in 2017. We are very happy with both of our machines which are running well in our factory. When we needed to invest in another machine to increase our capacity, it was never in doubt that we would once again purchase from Bobst. We are very happy with the new machine which was installed a few months ago and look forward to continuing our relationship with BOBST for many more years to come”

Established in 1991, Novatex Limited is part of the Gani & Tayub group which has been in operation since 1948 and is a leading name in the area of polyester filament yarn, chips and resin in Pakistan. Since 2012, Novatex has produced BOPET films under the brand name Krystofilms and is the biggest producer of PET film in Pakistan and exports its products globally including to Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa, New Zealand and the Americas.