Flint Group

New solvent-based inks and coatings for flexible packaging

Flint Group’s new ONECode product range of solvent-based printing inks, coatings, primers, and additives is designed to simplify the flexible packaging printing process and reduce process waste. The portfolio incorporates VertixCode for flexo printing, MatrixCode for gravure, HelixCode for dual purpose inks (flexo and gravure), and ZenCode, a recently launched range of sustainable solutions. Enhancing and complementing the portfolio are overprint varnishes and primers under the NexisCode brand name, and additives under the AdmixCode brand.

While the launch of the ONECode range is rolling out now across Europe, further global regions supplied by Flint Group, including Latin America, North America and others will introduce the ONECode framework to their customers in 2022. The rebranded solvent-based portfolio creates a new foundation for Flint Group Packaging Inks in Europe. Importantly, product codes will remain the same as the packaging industry starts switching over from Flint Group’s incumbent ink brands to the new ONECode portfolio. Key was connecting the products under one brand name, standardising the product range and making it easy to do business.