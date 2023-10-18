New service and sales hub in Mexico

Comexi

The supplier of machinery solutions for the flexible packaging printing and converting industry, takes a new step in its internationalization strategy and announces the opening of its new service and sales hub in Monterrey, Mexico.

The main objective of this strategically located center is to provide exceptional service to the company’s customers in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, especially in terms of after-sales service and spare parts supply.

This new center has a highly trained team of engineers specialized in Comexi machinery, ready to attend any technical consultation, perform preventive and corrective maintenance, as well as provide personalized advice to ensure the maximum equipment performance.

In addition, the Monterrey hub has a fully stocked spare parts warehouse, allowing for quick availability of original spare parts to minimize machine downtime and keep production up and running.