Flexo+Tief-Druck
New president of the rotogravure association

Davide Garavaglia, CEO of Bobst Italia was elected as new ERA President

Davide Garavaglia, CEO of Bobst Italia and responsible for the company’s gravure printing, laminating, coating and vacuum product lines, was elected as new President of the European Rotogravure Association by the ERA General Assembly.

The election took place at the ERA General Assembly on 21 September as part of ERA’s Annual & Packaging/Decorative Gravure Conference in Baveno, Italy held from 21 to 23 September 2022. He succeeds Manfred Janoschka of German company Janoschka Holding who served as ERA president since 2016 and now was elected by the General Assembly as Past President.

