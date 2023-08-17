New member from Colombia

ERA

The European Gravure Association announces the admission of a new member. This is the company Minipak S.A.S., a manufacturer of flexible packaging based in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia. This new membership is another example of the international orientation of the association.

One of the largest flexpack manufacturers in Colombia

Minipak S.A.S., based in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, was founded in 1976 with a workforce of 14 people. Since then, the company has grown to become one of the largest flexible packaging manufacturers in Colombia, supplying the entire American continent with high-quality flexible packaging. Minipak has experienced significant growth over the years and currently has a turnover of more than 125 million US-Dollar, thanks to a proactive investment strategy in its two plants in Colombia. The company employs 400 people and operates 10 printing presses (5 gravure and 5 flexo). Over the years, the company’s approach and investments have enabled it to enter new markets with more sophisticated packaging solutions, including for chocolate, snacks, food, pet food, personal care and industrial applications. About 70% of the confectionery and cold seal packaging produced is exported to over 35 countries.