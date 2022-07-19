Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
Hell Gravure Systems

New Cellaxy Laser C500 XL at 4Packaging

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
4Packaging finally added the 4th Cellaxy C500 direct laser for linework, contone and embossing by Hell Gravure Systems to their production

German company 4Packaging finally added the 4th Cellaxy 500 direct laser for linework, contone and embossing by Hell Gravure Systems to their production.

This time a C500 XL type. The new system offers even more benefits than the previous systems. This includes increased capacities, processing of all desired dimensions and every requested application.

Anzeige

The fact that they invested in a total of four Cellaxy direct lasers in the past eight years documents their long-term experience and passion about this technology but also the added value and demand from their clients. In addition, this investment underlines their commitment to extend their reach and quality for embossing tools in general.

About 4Packaging

4Packaging is one of the leading companies in gravure, embossing die production and digital reproduction. The scope of their services also includes central repro, artwork and packaging development in 3D. Together with their customers, the company creates the individual packaging design of choice in the highest quality. The family-run business was established in 2000 and now has a presence not only in Germany, but also in South Africa.

 

