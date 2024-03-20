Ligum joined as new member

ERA

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) announced the addition of Ligum spol. s r.o. to its network of industry leaders. Joining ERA underscores the Czech company’s commitment to driving forward the printing industry through continuous improvement and adaptation to market demands.

About Ligum

Since its inception in 1993, Ligum has been specialized in production of elastomer sleeves for flexo printing. The company’s dedication to innovation extends across multiple sectors, including offset and gravure printing, showcasing a commitment to high-quality production and customer satisfaction.

Anzeige

Ligum’s global expansion includes factories in Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Turkey, USA and lately also a strategic move into the Asian market with a new factory in China. This expansion aims to address the gravure printing technology in Asia and maintain competitive edge. Headquarters of Ligum is Jablonec nad Nisou in the Czech Republic.