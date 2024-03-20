Flexo+Tief-Druck
Flexo+Tief-Druck
ERA

Ligum joined as new member

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Ligum joined as new ERA member
The Czech company Ligum joined ERA as new member (Source: ERA)

The European Rotogravure Association (ERA) announced the addition of Ligum spol. s r.o. to its network of industry leaders. Joining ERA underscores the Czech company’s commitment to driving forward the printing industry through continuous improvement and adaptation to market demands.

About Ligum

Since its inception in 1993, Ligum has been specialized in production of elastomer sleeves for flexo printing. The company’s dedication to innovation extends across multiple sectors, including offset and gravure printing, showcasing a commitment to high-quality production and customer satisfaction.

Anzeige

Ligum’s global expansion includes factories in Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Turkey, USA and lately also a strategic move into the Asian market with a new factory in China. This expansion aims to address the gravure printing technology in Asia and maintain competitive edge. Headquarters of Ligum is Jablonec nad Nisou in the Czech Republic.

Schlagwörter: , , ,

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Bobst: First hand demo during drupa 2024

First hand demo during Drupa 2024

Weiterlesen
ChromeXtend or chrome (VI) authorisation receives approval

ChromeXtend or chrome (VI) authorisation receives approval

Weiterlesen
Shape-optimised doctor blade for consistently stable line pressure

Shape-optimised doctor blade for consistently stable line pressure

Weiterlesen
Jeff McKee, X-Rite

Jeff McKee appointed as new President

Weiterlesen
Siegwerk: Sustainability report 2023 published

Sustainability report 2023 published

Weiterlesen
New Managing Director and new employees

New Managing Director and new employees

Weiterlesen