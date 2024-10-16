Kohli presents the new decorative gravure printing machine “Thea-9one8-dc”

Decorative printing

Kohli, a leading Indian manufacturer of gravure printing machines, has taken a significant step into the world of decorative printing with the launch of its new decorative gravure printing machine, the “Thea-9one8-dc”. During a virtual “Open House”, the new machine model, specially designed for decorative printing and foil finishing, was presented to a wide audience.

The “Thea-9one8-dc” sets new standards in the industry with its precision, efficiency, and innovative features, making it ideal for production applications in the furniture and foil industries. The gravure printing machine offers advanced surface finishing capabilities and meets the highest standards of print quality.

This project was a great success thanks to close collaboration with international partners. Kohli extends a special thanks to the partners who played a crucial role in achieving this milestone:

– Sherwin-Williams, Germany

– Arcolor AG, Switzerland

– Shah International, India

– Herbert Nadj, Germany

“We are proud of our partnerships, which have enabled us to develop this machine and achieve significant progress in decorative printing,” said Kaku Kohli, owner and managing director of Kohli.

Lecture at the ERA Conference in Porto

At the upcoming ERA Conference, to be held from October 23 to 25 in Porto, Portugal, Kaku Kohli will deliver a lecture on the topic “Economic Analysis of Gravure Printing in India”. In this talk, Kohli will discuss the perspectives and opportunities for gravure printing in India and in a changing global market.

More than 1500 machines in over 36 countries

The family-run company, founded in 1972, is based in Thane, not far from the western Indian metropolis of Mumbai. The machine and plant manufacturer for packaging and decorative production celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. To date, Kohli has installed more than 1500 machines in over 36 countries. They offer a wide range of gravure presses, as well as laminators and slitter rewinders for flexible packaging applications.