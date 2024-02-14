Jan Eisby celebrates 25 years with the company

When Verner Eisby invented corona treatment back in 1951, he could scarcely have imagined that his two sons, Frank and Jan would still be running what has become a leading global supplier all these years later.

Taking the task

For Jan Eisby, 2024 marks his 25th year in the company. Beginning in 1999 as Sales Manager of a team of two – the other was older brother Frank who was also running the business – Jan spent much of his early years building sales in Europe. Over the years, Vetaphone has developed its business in other international markets, especially the USA and Asia, with Jan as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) taking on the task of establishing a sales and support network and training the personnel. Today, the company is represented in more than 100 countries around the world, and since 1999 sales turnover has increased more than tenfold.

Anzeige

Riding out stormy times

“The packaging market has seen dramatic changes over the past 25 years with the growth of filmic substrates and the development of new printing processes like digital. At Vetaphone, we have always invested heavily in R&D and that allows us to reflect these market changes by continually developing our technology. This applies to everything from narrow web corona to sophisticated plasma treatment systems for special applications, and many others in between,” Jan Eisby explained.

Vetaphone has passed stormy times during the global crash of 2007/8 that forced the company to rethink the business and restructure its operation. In more recent times, they had to stand the challenges with issues involved with the global Covid pandemic, whereas current problems are in the fields of supply chains, raw materials, and changing working practices.

A bright future through education

Looking ahead, Jan Eisby sees an exciting future for packaging with developments in new production processes, new substrates, new ‘intelligent’ packaging products to match changing consumer habits, and a marked improvement in environmental practices around the world. “Plastic now has a bad image in many people’s eyes, so it’s incumbent on those who work in the industry to change this perspective through education”. Therefore, in his current role as Chief Business Officer (CBO), Jan Eisby is looking forward to developing a stronger educational link within the industry both through the company’s agency network and via the Vetaphone Academy.