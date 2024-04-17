Investment in another Cellaxy

Schattdecor

German décor printing company Schattdecor recently ordered another Cellaxy for its site in Thansau. The system will be delivered and go into production in the 3rd quarter of 2024. In total, Schattdecor will then image its decors with two Cellaxy and HelioKlischograph systems supplied by Hell Gravure Systems.

Cellaxy direct laser engraving

The latest version of the Cellaxy laser engraving system, the new Cellaxy V5 XL serves a wide range of product groups in steel and copper. With the demand for excellent detail variety and consistent reproducibility, engravings with the highest resolution can be realized for customers from various industries. At the same time, the Cellaxy V5 XL is ideally suited for engraving in steel due to its high engraving speed and strong material removal. In this way, hygienic rollers, which are used in the production of paper handkerchiefs and napkins, for example, are produced with a high degree of cost-effectiveness.

A global market leader

Schattdecor printed its first roll of décor paper in 1985, in a small industrial building in Stephanskirchen, forty-six miles southeast of Munich. Today, the Schatt Group has 17 sites world-wide along with additional sales and representative offices. Their internal management system conducts audits that guarantee the same, consistently high quality standards all over the world. The one-time décor paper printer blossomed into a surface finishing specialist whose customers enjoy short lead times and quick production turnaround. A total of 3,000 employees from 27 nations produce 2.6 billion square meters of surface finishing per year.