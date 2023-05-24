Innovation award for printing and converting solutions

Uteco

Uteco was honored for its outstanding work in the field of innovation and sustainability with the award for the category “Excellence of the Year – Innovation & Leadership – Printing and Converting Solutions” at the 13th Le Fonti Awards held at Palazzo Mezzanotte – headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan.

Le Fonti Awards recognized Uteco for its outstanding work in sustainability and innovation, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the environment and its customers. The award is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing quality products and services, striving for a better future. Uteco’s commitment to creating sustainable products and reducing energy consumption and material waste was recognized with the development of the new patented Active Pack system. This innovative solution has been able to save customers more than 100,000 Euro per year while helping to reduce the overall carbon footprint.

Anzeige

Represented by Executive Chairman Aldo Peretti, Chief of Marketing & Strategy Cristiano Cividini and Chief of Human Resources Corinne Carone, Uteco received the prestigious award for excellence, leadership, innovation and competitiveness demonstrated over the past year. With over 35 years of experience, Uteco has continued to offer cutting-edge technologies, promote scientific and technological research, and provide innovative products to meet the needs of its customers.