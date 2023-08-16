How to protect engraving cylinder against mechanical damage?

Armatif Gravür Sistemleri

Armatif Gravure Systems, a Turkish manufacturer of gravure printing cylinders, gives some helpful and practical hints how to protect the cylinders against mechanical damage:

Secure Location: Place the engraving cylinder in a secure and controlled environment. Consider using a locked room or a dedicated storage area with restricted access to authorized personnel only

Protective Covering: Use a protective covering or case specifically designed for the cylinder. This will shield it from dust, dirt, and potential physical damage

Shock Absorption: Install shock-absorbing materials around the cylinder or on its surface. This can help dampen the impact of any external force or vibration that could potentially harm the delicate engravings

Proper Handling: Train personnel on the correct handling procedures for the cylinder. Emphasize the importance of careful and gentle handling to prevent accidental drops or impacts

Regular Maintenance: Implement a routine maintenance schedule to inspect and clean the cylinder regularly. Address any signs of wear or damage promptly to avoid further issues

Employee Awareness: Educate employees about the significance of the engraving cylinder and the importance of its protection. Encourage a culture of responsibility and care within the workplace.

About Armatif Gravür Sitemleri

Established in 2019 and located at Karatay/Konya in Turkey, Armatif Gravür Sistemleri has an annual production capacity of 15,000 cylinders with its professional team and technical equipment. They run state-of-the-art machinery to meet the gravure cylinder needs of the packaging sector in Turkey and abroad. Armatif Gravür Sistemleri also produces steel bodies of printing rollers, provides a seamless process and supports their clients in the fields of packaging design and colour separation with a professional graphic team.