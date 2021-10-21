Hubergroup Print Solutions

Flexo and gravure ink series receives Cradle to Cradle Certified in bronze

After the recent announcement of the Cradle to Cradle certification for its water-based Hydro-X series, hubergroup Print Solutions is now following up with solvent-based inks. The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute certified the flexographic and gravure ink series Gecko Green Line Premium with Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze.

Gecko Green Line Premium was already awarded the C2C Certified Material Health CertificateT Silver Level in 2018. Since then, the ink specialist has continued to push the issue of sustainability within the company and has now achieved full certification at Bronze level for the ink series. As part of this certification, the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute does not only evaluate environmental and human toxicity (“material health”) but also the categories of recyclability/circularity, use of renewable energy and carbon management, responsible water management and compliance with social standards.

Dr Lars Hancke, Business Development Manager Flexible Packaging at hubergroup, explains: “We look at sustainability holistically. After receiving the C2C Certified Material Health certificate, the logical next step for us was to organise our actions and processes even more sustainably. The Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program was exactly the right approach for us, as it is very comprehensive and rigorous.”

Dr Lutz Frischmann, Global Product Director Flexible Packaging, adds: “Printers and packaging manufacturers can use our Gecko inks as usual. The certification has no impact on the.”

Whether for water-based or solvent-based flexo and gravure printing, or even for offset printing – hubergroup now offers printing inks with full Cradle to Cradle certification for all these printing processes, enabling an extremely wide range of applications. This makes the ink specialist one of the companies with the broadest portfolio of sustainable printing inks.