Roto Hybrid Advanced Technologies

Eric Serenius appointed as new CEO

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Eric Serenius appointed as new CEO by Roto Hybrid Advanced Technologies
As the new CEO of Roto Hybrid Advanced Technologies, Eric Serenius is energized by the benefits of this technology for the users (Source: Roto Hybrid Advanced)

Eric Serenius has been appointed as new CEO / President at Roto Hybrid LLC / Roto Hybrid Advanced Technologies, Dayton, Ohio, USA and Wuppertal, Germany.

He looks back on long years of experience in the gravure industry, particularly serving as President of Ohio Gravure Technologies, Inc., from 1992 until May 2022.

As the new CEO of Roto Hybrid Advanced Technologies, he is energized by the benefits of this technology for the users.

The hard-and-slick surface created by this unique technology provides many benefits: less wear, better release, purer reproduction, simplified cleaning and in some cases higher speed. RotoHybrid technologies include innovative size variable gravure cylinder systems and cylinder coatings to improve the speed, cost and quality of pre-press.

