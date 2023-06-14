Flexo+Tief-Druck
Doneck Euroflex: EcoVadis Gold Standard for outstanding sustainability performances
The EcoVadis Gold Standard makes the performances of Doneck Euroflex in the area of sustainability transparent for all stakeholders (Source: Doneck Euroflex)

Following silver in 2022, the international printing ink manufacturer improves its EcoVadis ranking and is awarded a GOLD medal! This award confirms Doneck Euroflex’s commitment to sustainable business practices and social responsibility.

EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of sustainability evaluations for companies. Seven management indicators are measured in 21 sustainability features from the areas of environment, ethics, labour law/human rights and sustainable procurement. The methodology is based on international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 2600.

The EcoVadis Gold Standard makes the performances of Doneck Euroflex in the area of sustainability transparent for all stakeholders. Many international companies use the rating for the regular checking of their suppliers with a view to sustainable corporate management.

As an internationally operative company, Doneck Euroflex bears a great responsibility towards customers, employees, partners, suppliers, neighbourhoods and the environment. Doneck Euroflex has set itself the goal of being a strong partner and provider of solutions that integrates sustainability into its core processes, decision-making and products. The successful implementation of this ambition has now been documented by the award of the EcoVadis Gold Medal.

