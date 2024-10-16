Easy Transport of Heavy Rolls

IBD Wickeltechnik introduces ReDrive

IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH has launched the ReDrive, a state-of-the-art, battery-powered roll pusher from the Italian company RE spa. The ReDrive, now available exclusively through IBD Wickeltechnik in Germany, offers a simple and safe solution for the efficient transport of heavy substrate rolls.

Long battery life and battery indicator

The ReDrive combines advanced technology with a user-friendly design that significantly simplifies the transportation of heavy loads. A standout feature of the ReDrive is its powerful 48V lithium battery, which provides an impressive runtime. Thanks to the integrated standby function, the battery life is extended, increasing efficiency while reducing operating costs.

Additionally, the ReDrive is equipped with an LED display on top of the device, which shows the current battery status. This ensures that the user is always informed of the battery level, ensuring continuous operational readiness.

Maneuverability and ergonomics

Another highlight of the ReDrive is its two extra-large rear wheels, which enhance maneuverability. Even under maximum load, this technical solution allows for easy and precise control, particularly beneficial in tight production environments. Despite its high performance, the ReDrive impresses with its light weight of just 32 kilograms and its optimized dimensions, making it ergonomic and user-friendly.

Model variants and charging station

The ReDrive is available in several models, distinguished by different pushing capacities and grip configurations, allowing for the right solution to be found for every specific application. The device also comes with a robust charging station that allows for quick and reliable battery recharging.

Powerful solution for the printing and converting industry

The technical specifications of the ReDrive underscore its versatility and performance. With a pushing capacity of up to 20 tons and a lifting capacity of up to 5 tons, it is well-equipped to handle even the most demanding tasks. Its maximum speed of 14 meters per minute and the ability to transport rolls with a diameter of up to 2,300 millimeters make the ReDrive an indispensable solution for the printing and converting industry.

About IBD Wickeltechnik

As the general representative of RE spa in Germany, IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH, based in Bad Oeynhausen, exclusively offers the ReDrive in the German market. This innovative product complements IBD Wickeltechnik’s already extensive portfolio and strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of solutions in the field of roll winding and handling heavy rolls.

Since 1992, IBD Wickeltechnik has been developing and supplying tailor-made complete solutions for mechanical winding, especially for applications with large roll weights and high speeds. Their comprehensive range includes winding systems, web control systems, web edge guiding systems, tension systems, brake and clutch systems, pressure sensors, and bearings, as well as roll pushers. Through constant innovation and expansion of their product range, IBD ensures that they continue to meet increasing technical demands in the future.

With the ReDrive, IBD Wickeltechnik once again sets new standards in the industry, offering its customers an advanced, efficient, and environmentally friendly solution for transporting heavy rolls.