Doneck Euroflex receives platinum award from EcoVadis

Printing inks

Doneck Euroflex is a medium-sized, international manufacturer of water- and solvent-based printing inks. The coveted EcoVadis Platinum Medal is the highest award given by EcoVadis for sustainability performance.

This puts Doneck in the top 1% of companies worldwide that have been assessed by EcoVadis in the last 12 months. EcoVadis is the global standard for corporate sustainability ratings. More than 125,000 companies worldwide have already been rated by EcoVadis.

“We launched our sustainability strategy 2Bsustainable! in 2022. This success follows on from the gold medal we already achieved in 2023 and underlines Doneck’s continuously increasing excellence in sustainability and environmental protection,” says CEO Arndt Breitbach. In recent years, Doneck has made the new and further development of innovative and practical products for the circular economy the focus of its research and development.

The EcoVadis Platinum Medal recognizes the company’s commitment and shows how continuous improvement processes throughout the company can offer customers high-quality product solutions for the circular economy that also meet future market requirements and contribute to a longer and more sustainable product life cycle.

“Compared to many of our market competitors, we are far ahead in the assessment of this world’s most trusted sustainability platform. Many thanks to the entire team for their dedication and passion,” adds Arndt Breitbach. Doneck is delighted to have received this award and will continue to strive to achieve its sustainability goals by 2030.