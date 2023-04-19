Flexo+Tief-Druck
Graphische Technik und Handel Heimann

Diamonds are Gravure’s best friend

von Ansgar Wessendorf,
Diamonds are Gravure's best friend
For the engraving process of gravure cylinders, high-quality tools, namely engraving styli, are required (Source: Heimann)

The engraving process involves transferring the motif or the text to be printed onto the cylinder.

For this to succeed perfectly, high-quality tools, namely engraving styli are required. For this purpose, Heimann only uses high-quality diamonds for their engraving units.

The rough diamonds are carefully chosen and have no flaws such as cracks, inclusions or intergrowths. In order to achieve the longest possible lifetime of the engraving styli, the company chooses a special orientation for the cut, which is carried out by qualified diamond cutters.

