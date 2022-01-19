4Packaging

Cylinder and aluminum sleeve recycling

These days, saving resources to protect the environment and to reduce costs in production processes is one of the main goals in the industry. Therefore, German company 4Packaging offers ways to do so in the package printing industry. Since 2020, the specialist in digital reproduction, gravure cylinder and embossing-die production and gravure printing offers the recycling of wear-out gravure cylinders. Now they have enlarged their offer with a unique process to recycle aluminum sleeves as well.

This offers a lot of benefits as it avoids unnecessary production and therefore costs for new sleeves and cylinders for every new design and shortens lead times because there is no need to wait for new cylinders. It also improves storage capacities by reusing cylinders and sleeves instead of storing old ones that will never be used again. Last but not least it strengthens the green balance of package printing companies by not wasting resources and with no compromises on quality

How to recycle the used sleeves?

The old surface is removed, and a new zinc layer is applied until the sleeves match the required dimensions. Then, they are ready for engraving and can be used over and over!

