Hell Gravure Systems

Customer visit in Turkey

Hell Gravure Systems: Customer visit in Turkey
Established in 1973, Korozo Group is a mayor Turkish player in the flexible packaging market (Source: Korozo)

Recently, a team of specialists from Hell Gravure Systems visited the customer Korozo Group in Turkey. The visit served to exchange experiences on general topics in engraving technology.

A major Turkish player in the flexible packaging market

Celebrating 50 Years of success, Istanbul-based Korozo Group has become one of Turkey’s leading industrial powers, exporting flexible packaging and film products to around 75 countries worldwide. Operating nine factories has enabled them to become a global brand with sales and distribution offices in the UK, Germany, France and Russia.

Korozo Group has one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the Middle East and Europe with a production capacity exceeding 135.000 tons, a turnover of 354 million Euros and employing around 2300 staff including regional offices. The company’s success in developing innovative solutions in the packaging world has been recognised with many awards and accreditations, including the prestigious Worldstar Global Packaging Awards in Food & Non FoodFlexibles Category for 2022 with our Worldstar Global Packaging Awards in Food & Non FoodFlexibles Category for 2022 with their spouted pouch and Kororcy recyclable flat bottom coffee pouch.

